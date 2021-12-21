Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.82 and a 200-day moving average of $333.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

