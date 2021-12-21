Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 4.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,936,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

ACN stock opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

