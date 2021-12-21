Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.30. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

