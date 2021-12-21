Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,454.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,434.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

