Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 69000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

