ACG Wealth Acquires 864 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

