ACG Wealth Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Square were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

