ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 765,108 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after buying an additional 591,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after buying an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

