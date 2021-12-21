ACG Wealth Has $688,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

