ACG Wealth Lowers Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,693 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in A. O. Smith by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4,819.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $84.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

