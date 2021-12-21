ACG Wealth Lowers Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Shares of DJP stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.