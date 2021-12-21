ACG Wealth Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

