ACG Wealth Sells 202 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

