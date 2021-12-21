adbank 1-Day Volume Tops $216,121.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $216,121.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,253,887 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

