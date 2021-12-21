Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACET. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.61.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $15.07 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $481.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.