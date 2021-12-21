Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $549.77 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $261.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $642.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

