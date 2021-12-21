Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $549.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.