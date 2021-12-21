Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $120.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

