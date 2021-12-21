Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,813. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

