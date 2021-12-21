Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

ADVM stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

