Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Starbucks accounts for 0.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 59,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.