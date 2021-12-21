Advisory Services & Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

