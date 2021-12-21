AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,944 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

