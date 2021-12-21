AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97,615 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,615 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

