AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 822,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $51,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 540,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

