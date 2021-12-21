AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $59.69 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,692,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $210.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.60. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.26 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.