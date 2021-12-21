AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $142,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 122,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 701,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.