AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $25.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

