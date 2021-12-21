Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

