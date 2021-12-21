AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches Market Cap of $93,183.30

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $93,183.30 and $890.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

