AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

AIKI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.42. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $304,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

