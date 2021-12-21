Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.83).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.22) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th.

EPA:AF traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €3.77 ($4.23). 3,703,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.13.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

