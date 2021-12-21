Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

