Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$18.11 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$17.16 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

