Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

ALGN traded up $22.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,701. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

