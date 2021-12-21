Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $82.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.32 million and the lowest is $81.66 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $333.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALYA. Desjardins raised Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

