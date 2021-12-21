AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $32.27.
