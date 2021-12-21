Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $15.48 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,970,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

