Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,848.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,905.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,776.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

