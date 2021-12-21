Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,848.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,905.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,776.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

