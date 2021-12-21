Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after buying an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

NYSE:LEA opened at $167.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

