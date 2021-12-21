Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.