Amalgamated Bank Has $7.61 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

