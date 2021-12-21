Amalgamated Bank Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

