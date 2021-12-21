Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,548 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 113,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

