Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,980 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HUBB opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.