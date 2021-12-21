Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.