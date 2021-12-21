American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.98

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.98 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 10411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

