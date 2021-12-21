American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 45.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.