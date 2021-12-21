American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFIN. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.
Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
