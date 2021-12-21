American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFIN. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.